6 Reasons Why You Should Try Using The Costco Tire Center

One of the main benefits of buying from the Costco Tire Center — or from Costco in general, really — is to access discounts. A quick look at the Costco Tire Center website will show the savings that you can enjoy when buying certain tires from trustworthy brands.

An important thing to remember is that when you buy tires from Costco, the cost includes everything you would need as a car owner. According to Redditors, other tire sellers may charge you for these additional services that you would otherwise get for free from the Costco Tire Center.

Additionally, members in the Executive tier will get 2% cash back on their purchases. This is also one of the reasons why you should always buy your tech from Costco. If you pair this membership perk with a buy-three, get-one-free sale or discounts of more than $100, you are receiving an amazing value with your new tires. You'll also have the option to pay for your new tires in installments through Costco's partnership with Affirm. This is available for purchases of over $400, and you'll be able to stretch your payments to as long as 36 months.