6 Reasons Why You Should Try Using The Costco Tire Center
If your car is due for new wheels, you should consider buying them from the Costco Tire Center. Access to this service is one of the most useful Costco membership perks, and we've gathered all the reasons why you should make your next purchase of tires from the wholesale retailer.
For car owners, we have already taken a look at some Costco tech accessories to level up your car, as well as some cool dashboard gadgets if your car feels outdated, and USB port gadgets to make your car feel safer. Now we're focusing on tires as they're among the most important components for your vehicle's safety.
We've identified six reasons for you to try the Costco Tire Center, based on the benefits that it promises to clients. We then analyzed these perks and gathered insider tips from comments on Reddit to help you maximize the wholesale retailer's tire services.
You can enjoy discounts on tires, and pay over time
One of the main benefits of buying from the Costco Tire Center — or from Costco in general, really — is to access discounts. A quick look at the Costco Tire Center website will show the savings that you can enjoy when buying certain tires from trustworthy brands.
An important thing to remember is that when you buy tires from Costco, the cost includes everything you would need as a car owner. According to Redditors, other tire sellers may charge you for these additional services that you would otherwise get for free from the Costco Tire Center.
Additionally, members in the Executive tier will get 2% cash back on their purchases. This is also one of the reasons why you should always buy your tech from Costco. If you pair this membership perk with a buy-three, get-one-free sale or discounts of more than $100, you are receiving an amazing value with your new tires. You'll also have the option to pay for your new tires in installments through Costco's partnership with Affirm. This is available for purchases of over $400, and you'll be able to stretch your payments to as long as 36 months.
You can choose from a curated selection of tires
The Costco Tire Center carries a curated list of brands, including Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Pirelli. It also offers tires for all kinds of vehicles, including sedans, trucks, trailers, golf carts, and even ATVs. They even have special tires made specifically for electric vehicles.
When you go to their website, it's easy to search for compatible tires for your vehicle. The preferred method is to input your license plate number and its state of registration, though you can also search by the make and model of your vehicle, the size of the tire that you need, or the tire's item number or part number if you already have it.
Redditors claim that the Costco Tire Center offers a limited selection compared to the larger tire warehouses. However, this is because Costco has already done the vetting for its customers. While you may see fewer choices on its website, you can be sure that they're all high-quality tires from the most reliable brands in the market.
You can schedule appointments
You'll be able to schedule Costco Tire Center appointments online by using your Costco.com account. The process is simple, and it begins by choosing the location that you prefer, which should also be the same branch where you will have your new tires delivered. Input your vehicle details, select the services that you want, choose the date and time of your appointment, and enter your contact details.
For some Redditors, the entire process of scheduling an appointment with the Costco Tire Center to getting their requested service done is quick and seamless. The experience depends on the location, though, as some branches serve more customers than others.
If the Costco Tire Center near you is a popular one, it's generally recommended to avoid booking appointments during the weekend when the schedules are full, as any service that takes up extra time may cause a chain reaction of delays. You should consider scouting the Costco Tire Center to find out the days and times when it's the least busy, as one Redditor recommended. Even better, you can simply ask for this information from the front desk.
You'll get free installation
As previously mentioned, the cost of buying from the Costco Tire Center already comes with everything, and that includes tire installation. The tires will receive new rubber valve stems, but you have the option of going with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) valve stems for an additional charge. Your tires will be inflated with nitrogen, which is better at retaining tire pressure than compressed air. Using nitrogen can extend the life of your tires and improve your vehicle's fuel economy.
The free tire installation comes with limitations, though. If the tires will be used in street applications, the Costco Tire Center will not install tires for golf carts and ATVs, as well as for UTVs. Only authorized tire fitments will be installed for your safety, and customers are advised to ensure that the tires they are purchasing on the Costco website are appropriate for their vehicle.
A Redditor who observed a tire installation at a Costco Tire Center said the process was impressive, as the workers followed a streamlined procedure. However, you may want to try to get the service done when there are fewer customers and less pressure on the workers. This makes scheduling your appointment at the right time even more crucial.
You'll get lifetime maintenance for your tires
In addition to free installation, Costco Tire Center customers will also receive lifetime maintenance services for their tires at no extra cost. This includes inflation pressure checks to make sure that the tires have the proper amount of nitrogen, tire balancing to prevent vibrations, tire rotations to make sure that wear is evenly distributed, and flat repairs. The free repairs for flat tires are a huge bonus for car owners and are different from the five-year warranty that we'll discuss next.
The free services have surprised some Redditors who weren't aware of them when they decided to buy from the Costco Tire Center, and some have never had a bad experience when using them. Again, scheduling an appointment when the location isn't packed with customers is important here. You don't want the workers being forced to rush through these services because they still have a lot of clients to attend to.
You can take advantage of a 5-year warranty
Tires that are bought from the Costco Tire Center are backed by the Costco Road Hazard Warranty, which is valid for up to five years from the date of purchase. The difference between the free lifetime maintenance services and the Costco Road Hazard Warranty is that the former applies if the damage to a tire is repairable, while the latter applies if the tire needs to be replaced. If the warranty is accepted, you'll receive a prorated amount that can be used towards your purchase of a new tire, for huge savings compared to paying full price.
According to the terms and conditions of the Costco Road Hazard Warranty, a "road hazard failure" is a tire that's no longer serviceable because of cuts, non-repairable punctures, or impact damage. However, to use the warranty, you must have had your tires rotated and balanced regularly, which means you need to make regular appointments with the Costco Tire Center for these services.
Taking advantage of the warranty also requires an appointment with the Costco Tire Center. If you're regularly using its services, you should already be aware of the best days and times for your preferred branch by the time you need the warranty. However, if you need an emergency replacement and can't wait for an appointment, one Redditor got a new tire from another service provider and brought the damaged tire and receipt to the Costco Tire Center to get a refund.