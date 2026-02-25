5 Cool New Dashboard Gadgets Worth Buying If Your Car Feels Outdated

An anti-slip rubber pad is the perfect solution if you want to safely keep items such as phones, sunglasses, keys, baby cameras, and even car dashboard gadgets you're traveling with secure and within reach. The anti-slip rubber pad by BLAU GRUN measures 10.63 by 5.91 inches and has an impressive 4.3-star rating after 3,000 reviews on Amazon. It can firmly hold lightweight items, ensuring they don't fall even during bumpy drives, sharp turns, or sudden braking.

Reviewers love how simple it is to set up. Just unpack it, tear off the film, and stick it on your car's dashboard. Ensure that the dashboard is flat, or at least close to flat, so it sticks properly. You can also remove the rubber pad without worrying about any leftover residue. Another advantage is its reusability. If it gets dirty and the stickiness is affected by dust, you can simply rinse it under running water, clean it, dry it, and it will be back to nearly new condition.

Additionally, its crisscross grid design ensures better friction, and its PVC build makes it soft with good elasticity, meaning it stays in shape and lasts a long time. In addition to your car's dashboard, you can also use it in places such as the bathroom, kitchen, or workspace. The only caveat reviewers have noted is that while it works great in colder temperatures, it can be prone to melting in strong sunlight. They recommend removing it if your car is parked in the sun for a long time.