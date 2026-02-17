The 3 Credit Cards For The Most Cash Back On Your Next Big Costco Purchase

Historically, Costco has some amazing deals on electronics, especially TVs, for its members. It's one of the more generous out of the big box retailers. However, anyone resourceful will tell you, your best option is to combine those discounts and sales opportunities with others to maximize your savings. In particular, by choosing the right credit cards with the highest percentage of cashback in earnings.

This will net you incredible savings on those big purchases. The trick is to pay down the debt right away or as quickly as possible while still benefiting from the cash back offers. As always, don't spend money you don't have — make sure those debts can be covered. That said, choosing an excellent credit card, one that gives great cashback while shopping at Costco, will help build up loads of extra money or credits you can use effectively.

This includes the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, which saw some big rate changes that members will undoubtedly love. That card now gives 5% cashback on fuel purchases made at Costco stations. While it's good for frequent drivers or gas guzzlers, it's not so relevant for modern electronics or even groceries. Let's explore some that could work for all other major purchases.