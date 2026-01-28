Do You Have Old Electronics Lying Around? Costco Will Trade You For Them

If you want to make some money back from your old electronics, Costco might actually be the best place to trade in those outdated gadgets. Costco partnered with Phobio to launch their online trade-in program in June 2019, but now is a better time than ever to start taking advantage of it. The tech industry is suffering from component scarcity, so Phobio's eco-friendly approach and emphasis on recycling are highly relevant today. This is a thoughtful way to recycle your old electronics while also cutting costs for your next Costco grocery run.

Phobio also recently launched their "Phobio for Fitness" program, which means they are now accepting fitness wearables like Garmins and other smartwatches for trade-in. You can also trade phones, laptops, tablets, and even certain desktop devices from Apple and Microsoft.

So how does it all work? Costco has a trade-in page where you can select your device model and get a quote on its trade-in value. When you decide to move forward with the trade, you'll receive a shipping label that you can print. The device gets shipped to Phobio's inspection facility, where their experts will professionally wipe the device's data and prepare the trade for payout. Within five business days of Phobio receiving your device, you will receive a digital Costco Shop Card that you can use in Costco stores or online.