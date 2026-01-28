Do You Have Old Electronics Lying Around? Costco Will Trade You For Them
If you want to make some money back from your old electronics, Costco might actually be the best place to trade in those outdated gadgets. Costco partnered with Phobio to launch their online trade-in program in June 2019, but now is a better time than ever to start taking advantage of it. The tech industry is suffering from component scarcity, so Phobio's eco-friendly approach and emphasis on recycling are highly relevant today. This is a thoughtful way to recycle your old electronics while also cutting costs for your next Costco grocery run.
Phobio also recently launched their "Phobio for Fitness" program, which means they are now accepting fitness wearables like Garmins and other smartwatches for trade-in. You can also trade phones, laptops, tablets, and even certain desktop devices from Apple and Microsoft.
So how does it all work? Costco has a trade-in page where you can select your device model and get a quote on its trade-in value. When you decide to move forward with the trade, you'll receive a shipping label that you can print. The device gets shipped to Phobio's inspection facility, where their experts will professionally wipe the device's data and prepare the trade for payout. Within five business days of Phobio receiving your device, you will receive a digital Costco Shop Card that you can use in Costco stores or online.
Is Costco's trade-in program worth it?
There are many ways you can put old electronics to use around the house, but if you decide to sell your gadgets, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best value. Costco's trade-in partner, Phobio, is highly rated on Trustpilot, and many user reviews indicate that Phobio's value quotes are reasonable. One Reddit user was pleasantly surprised to receive a $125 trade-in value for an older model Google Pixel phone.
By comparison, other retailers such as GameStop and Best Buy often receive mixed reviews on their trade-in programs. Apple's trade-in service appears to be a good value, but users report that Apple does not always honor its initial value quotes. Other trade-in programs are not always intuitive, either; Apple's process makes it too easy to make huge mistakes during trade-in. Keep in mind that these are all specialty retailers that deal primarily in electronics — even if you receive a generous trade-in value, you will be limited on what you can spend that cash on.
What really sets Costco's trade-in program apart is convenience. It's easy to get a quote, it's easy to ship your device to Phobio, and you get a reasonable trade value that you can spend on any products offered by Costco. It's worth using Costco's trade-in program simply because it's a hassle-free experience, and you can rest easy knowing that Phobio is handling used electronics responsibly.