What Does The Blue Arrow Mean On Your iPhone?

Have you ever noticed a blue arrow (or a grey one) at the top of your iPhone's screen or within the Dynamic Island? It's an indication that your device is either providing directions or that an app, background service, or website is actively using Location Services. Unlike other indicators, say Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the arrow only shows up when location services are in use. This way, you always know when an app is accessing or sharing your iPhone's location. And in a few taps, you can find out which app it is.

To do that, simply pull down from the top right of your screen to access the Control Center, and it will show which app is accessing your iPhone's Location Services. Apps that typically rely on this include Apple Maps and Google Maps for directions, food and other delivery apps to identify your precise location, and even WhatsApp and other similar communication apps when you share your location with someone.

Remember, the blue arrow serves as a visual indicator. Whenever it shows up, you know your phone is sharing its location with an app or service. This becomes all the more important when an untrusted app has access to your iPhone's location. And as soon as you find out Location Services is being used, you should take a minute to figure out which app is in play and decide whether you trust it, or whether you want to revoke access to location data. Keep in mind that misconfigured permissions are one of the major reasons iPhone apps can spy on you.