Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps - Here's Which Navigation App You Should Use

If privacy is your primary concern, Apple Maps is the clear winner. Unlike Google, which builds its business model on advertising, Apple does not require you to sign in to use Maps, meaning your navigation data is not tied to your Apple Account. Apple uses a process called "fuzzing" to protect your location. After 24 hours, the precise location of your search is converted to a less exact general area.

Apple also ensures that information about your preferred routes and destinations is not tied to your account, so it cannot build a comprehensive profile of your movements. This stands in stark contrast to Google Maps, which collects extensive travel data to optimize its advertising services. Beyond privacy, Apple Maps tends to offer a better user experience for drivers.

The interface is cleaner and simpler, and places all critical controls on the bottom third of the screen to keep the map visible and clutter-free. Navigation instructions are also delivered simply, telling you to "turn left at the traffic light" rather than "turn left in half a mile." Apple's way is more natural and easier to process while driving. For those deep in the Apple ecosystem, the integration is convenient. Apple Maps works seamlessly with Siri and the Apple Watch, and it includes clever touches like being able to automatically track your parked car using CarPlay.