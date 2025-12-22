Can You Use Apple CarPlay To Track Your Car?

Using Apple CarPlay through your vehicle's infotainment screen can enhance a driving experience, but its capabilities within the vehicle only extend so far. If you're not sure what CarPlay does, it essentially delivers an iOS experience while driving without the need for physically interacting with your iPhone. Among other things, Apple CarPlay brings several free apps users swear by to your drive, but tracking your vehicle isn't one of them.

There's no real way to track your vehicle with CarPlay, as it's not a provided feature. While CarPlay does connect to your infotainment system, it's simply mirroring your iPhone, so it leaves the vehicle when you do. Though Apple CarPlay can't keep track of your automobile once you have left it, there are some workarounds, but one requires an additional Apple product and the other only helps in specific situations.

One easy place to start is checking if your vehicle has built-in GPS. It has become a more common feature in modern cars and is often accompanied by location tracking capability. Unfortunately, you may need a subscription to access these features, but this is largely going to depend on the manufacturer.