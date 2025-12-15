5 Of The Best Free Apple CarPlay Apps That Users Swear By

Having access to CarPlay in your vehicle can be highly beneficial — especially if you know all the best tips and tricks for using it — but it's not always easy to know which apps will improve your experience. Considering the size of the Apple App Store, there are likely at least a few CarPlay apps you've probably never heard of, and we're going to take a look at some of the more popular options that are free to use.

The following apps will help you navigate roads, send hands-free text messages, enjoy a good audiobook or podcast, and deliver highly accurate weather reporting. Each one of these is sure to enhance your CarPlay experience, with highly favorable user reviews on the Apple App Store.

While each app on this list is free to download, some offer premium features that may cost you some money. We've made sure to mention which ones, when applicable. As you download these apps on your iPhone and try them for yourself, it may be helpful to remember that you can personalize your CarPlay dashboard, making apps even more accessible and tailoring the overall experience to your needs. Let's have a look at some essential CarPlay apps users have been raving about.