5 Free Apple CarPlay Apps For iPhone You've Probably Never Heard Of

Apple CarPlay brings the best of your iPhone experience into your car, truck, or other means of transportation with wheels and a screen. iOS 26 introduced a number of features and improvements to the Apple infotainment tool, including a revamped design courtesy of the all-new Liquid Glass UI. Apple also went ahead and added widgets to its vehicle dashboard, giving users a convenient, at-a-glance look at messages, navigation, smart home controls, and more. You can enable these essential widgets by heading to the CarPlay settings on your iPhone.

Beyond the basic vehicle-friendly apps like Spotify, Waze, and Audible, there's a vast collection of third-party tools that take your CarPlay experience to the next level — and many of these apps are free. Apps such as these help you find parking or EV charging stations, and even let you stream your favorite audio content. Here are some of the most underrated CarPlay apps to get the most out of your vehicle's infotainment system.