2 Apple CarPlay Widgets You Need To Start Using Right Now

Being able to control the appliances and electronics in your house remotely is incredibly useful, and thanks to the Home app on iOS, combined with a hub like Apple TV or a HomePod — which also got some new features in iOS 26 — Apple makes it rather easy to accomplish these tasks. Now, with the introduction of widgets within CarPlay, having ultimate control of your house has become even easier.

The Home app widget for CarPlay displays four HomeKit accessories or Scenes (accessories from a room or area that you engage collectively), and what's displayed is based on frequency of use, Siri suggestions, and your physical location to the device. Accessing your Home options directly from a widget can save you a couple of steps, such as asking Siri, which can be extremely useful when you're behind the wheel of a vehicle.

While opening garage doors seems like an obvious use for these widgets, their capabilities can extend far beyond that. For example, you can use the Home app widget to turn on the lights in your home in case you forgot before leaving your house. The Home widget also has a slight advantage over simply asking Siri, in that you can be more specific with the Home widget should you have multiple accessories you need to control at the same time.