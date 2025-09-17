HomePod Gets 4 New Features In iOS 26
Alongside iOS 26, Apple also released HomePod Software Version 26, which is far from being a major upgrade like some of its counterparts. When it was still in beta, BGR previously discovered two new features coming to Apple's smart speakers. Now, with iOS 26 officially available, Apple's support document shared a few other functions in this update, which greatly improves the AirPlay experience, whether you have an original HomePod, a second-generation, or the HomePod mini.
While the HomePod feels a bit left out by Apple among all the new updates, it's possible that this is happening due to the ongoing delays in the more personalized Siri experience. Rumors so far point to Apple developing a HomePod with a display which could be powered by a new homeOS experience. However, since this rumored device heavily relies on a smarter Siri, the company has apparently decided to postpone several features. Still, if you have one of the current HomePod models available, there are four features you can enjoy today.
Everything new with HomePod 26
As far as we can tell, Apple has brought four small but quality-of-life improvements to HomePod. These include a crossfade feature that can be enabled in the settings of the Home app. While it might not be as fancy as the AutoMix feature available with iOS 26, crossfade helps to make transitions between songs playing on a HomePod more seamless.
With the new update, users can also switch the HomePod's Wi-Fi in the Home app. Previously, the speakers would only connect to the same Wi-Fi as your iPhone. Additionally, when you use AirPlay to stream audio to a HomePod, anyone in the house can use their iPhone to see what's playing, control the music, or choose which HomePod speakers are active. Lastly, you can ask Siri to switch the audio from one HomePod speaker to another when using AirPlay. This feature is especially helpful if you have multiple HomePods in your house and need a seamless audio experience without manually switching speakers.