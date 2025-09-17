HomePod Gets 4 New Features In iOS 26

Alongside iOS 26, Apple also released HomePod Software Version 26, which is far from being a major upgrade like some of its counterparts. When it was still in beta, BGR previously discovered two new features coming to Apple's smart speakers. Now, with iOS 26 officially available, Apple's support document shared a few other functions in this update, which greatly improves the AirPlay experience, whether you have an original HomePod, a second-generation, or the HomePod mini.

While the HomePod feels a bit left out by Apple among all the new updates, it's possible that this is happening due to the ongoing delays in the more personalized Siri experience. Rumors so far point to Apple developing a HomePod with a display which could be powered by a new homeOS experience. However, since this rumored device heavily relies on a smarter Siri, the company has apparently decided to postpone several features. Still, if you have one of the current HomePod models available, there are four features you can enjoy today.