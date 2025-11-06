Google Maps Just Got A Big Gemini Upgrade - Here Are 4 New AI Features

A leak a few weeks ago claimed Google would add Gemini-powered conversations to Google Maps that would look and feel similar to chats in the Gemini app, with a big twist: These chats would be centered on navigation and nearby places of interest. That experience isn't quite here the way it appeared in that leak, but Google on Wednesday unveiled four new Gemini features for Google Maps that will make the beloved navigation app even better.

Google Maps will support voice-based, hands-free conversations with Gemini during the navigation experience. "It's like having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you're going," Google described the experience in a blog post, which is akin to turning Gemini into your copilot. The feature will be available on Android and iPhone in the coming weeks.

An example Google offered shows a driver asking for budget-friendly restaurants along the route. Gemini quickly identifies a place nearby, and then the driver asks about parking. Once Gemini offers the parking information, the driver tells the AI to go there. Google Maps automatically adds the stop, without changing the final destination. As that happens, the driver tells Gemini to add a Calendar event. The example shows the car moving along the route, indicating the user was driving while talking to Gemini. Separately, the new Gemini conversational powers in Google Maps will let you report traffic disruptions by voice.