Google Maps Just Got A Big Gemini Upgrade - Here Are 4 New AI Features
A leak a few weeks ago claimed Google would add Gemini-powered conversations to Google Maps that would look and feel similar to chats in the Gemini app, with a big twist: These chats would be centered on navigation and nearby places of interest. That experience isn't quite here the way it appeared in that leak, but Google on Wednesday unveiled four new Gemini features for Google Maps that will make the beloved navigation app even better.
Google Maps will support voice-based, hands-free conversations with Gemini during the navigation experience. "It's like having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you're going," Google described the experience in a blog post, which is akin to turning Gemini into your copilot. The feature will be available on Android and iPhone in the coming weeks.
An example Google offered shows a driver asking for budget-friendly restaurants along the route. Gemini quickly identifies a place nearby, and then the driver asks about parking. Once Gemini offers the parking information, the driver tells the AI to go there. Google Maps automatically adds the stop, without changing the final destination. As that happens, the driver tells Gemini to add a Calendar event. The example shows the car moving along the route, indicating the user was driving while talking to Gemini. Separately, the new Gemini conversational powers in Google Maps will let you report traffic disruptions by voice.
Google Maps will use landmarks for directions
Another useful new Gemini-powered feature in Google Maps is support for mentioning visible landmarks during turn-by-turn navigation. Instead of sticking with the conventional "turn right in 50 feet" directions, Google Maps will now use elements on the road that you can see, so you don't have to worry about assessing distance. In an example, Gemini mentions a traffic light and the name of a street while providing directions. Gemini will also use buildings that are famous or easy to spot. It might tell you something like, "turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant," and even highlight the landmark on the screen so you can spot it (first screenshot in the image below). The feature is rolling out to Android and iPhone users in the U.S.
Google also announced two other Gemini-powered experiences for Google Maps that users will appreciate. The app will use the AI to inform you about traffic disruptions even if you're not driving (second screenshot below). Proactive traffic alerts feature is also rolling out to Android and iPhone users in the U.S.
Finally, Google Maps now supports improved Google Lens searches, with Gemini powering the visual search experience (third screenshot above). Google Maps already lets you use AI to ask questions about a place. But the new feature lets you point your phone to a place of interest while using Google Maps, tap the camera in the search bar, and ask questions by voice. Gemini will tell you why a restaurant is popular, and what you can expect. The feature will be useful for walking and exploring a new place. The Lens capability will be available this month to Android and iPhone users in the U.S.