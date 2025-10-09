Google Maps May Soon Answer Conversational Questions Just Like Gemini

Google has not announced the feature, and there's no telling if or when Ask Maps will receive the upgrades found in the beta version, but Android Authority has been able to get it up and running. Google wants to add the Ask Maps chip to the homepage of Google Maps, under the search bar, in front of the restaurants chip. Tap on the button, and you'll bring up a bottom sheet that looks like the Gemini app.

The chatbot interface will greet you by name and suggest questions above the prompt composer. You can type or speak to interact with the AI. The screenshots Android Authority shared show that Google Maps will display the location you mention in the Ask Maps screen while you're chatting with the AI. For example, a question about the tallest mountain in Japan loaded Mount Fuji on the map behind the Ask Maps sheet as the AI provided an answer.

However, the feature is clearly still in testing. The AI repeated its answers for some questions. A different bug had Google Maps display different locations on the map than the ones in the Ask Maps answer for a simple "cool things to do in the area" prompt. Still, turning the Ask Maps into a chatbot experience might improve the navigation experience in those instances where you want more information about an interest point without leaving Google Maps. Separately, recent Google Maps code discoveries showed that Google is looking to improve navigation for walking and public transit. Also, Google will make Street View experiences in Google Maps easier to manage via a new Aerial View mode.