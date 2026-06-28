5 iPad Limitations You Won't Find On Android Tablets

Android devices offer plenty of customization for their users. While Apple has come a long way to allow users to change icon colors, themes, and more, the level of customization available on Android is still unmatched. Google allows Android users to choose main apps, really change the look of Android (for both manufacturers and users), while Apple still requires iPhones and iPads to look a certain way, use a certain amount of memory, and even requires some apps to really be the default ones, like the Wallet and Phone app.

While governments are trying to make Apple open up its system, with Europe being the main force behind these changes, Android users have had the ability to choose what they actually want on their devices for years. Even though iOS and iPadOS look different than they did half a decade ago, the changes are still very slow compared to what users can do on Android.

Widgets, for example, have been available for ages on Google's platform, just like the ability to customize the Home Screen. For Apple, some of these changes only arrived with iOS 17, iOS 18, and iOS 26. Still, it doesn't mean users are free to do whatever they like on their own iPads, and customers who value this extra level of customization will be happier with Android counterparts.