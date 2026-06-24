Critics Liked Uma Thurman And Ethan Hawke's '90s Sci-Fi Movie, But Audiences Avoided It

Writer-director Andrew Niccol's 1997 debut feature, "Gattaca," one of the most scientifically accurate science fiction movies, was one of those sci-fis that's been so far ahead of its time that audiences didn't really know what to do with it in the mid-'90s. Therefore, Niccol's brainy masterpiece — it is a masterpiece, let's be clear about that — was destined to become a cult classic. It bombed at the box office, making only $12 million worldwide during its theatrical run against a $36 million budget.

Critics, on the other hand, deservedly gave it high praise, including Roger Ebert, who called the movie "one of the smartest and most provocative of science fiction films." If you've seen "Gattaca" — and if you have not, you have to fix that — you can't argue with that statement. The plot of "Gattaca" takes place in the not-too-distant future, where eugenics rules society, and follows a guy named Vincent (Ethan Hawke) who was conceived naturally and thus is deemed an In-Valid. His kind in this universe is looked down upon as inferior humans who can't qualify (or apply) for jobs like being an astronaut.

Vincent fights this in every way he can, and with the help of a Valid named Jerome (Jude Law), a swimming prodigy who became paralyzed by an accident, he assumes a new identity and joins the space travel program at Gattaca Aerospace Corporation to be one of the navigators sent to Titan in an upcoming mission. But when a murder occurs at Gattaca, Vincent's goal (and identity) are put in jeopardy after his eyelash is found at the crime scene by one of the investigators.