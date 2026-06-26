Google Calendar Has Finally Fixed Its Most Frustrating Problem

Although the expanded selection of colors for Google Calendar events includes a full RGB color picker on the web version and access via the Calendar API, mobile app users will only get 24 default colors. While folks would have certainly preferred getting a full RGB color picker on mobile, as a lot of Google Calendar interactions happen on mobile devices, the increase from 11 to 24 is at least some consolation. Plus, Google has noted that the expanded color palette won't have any admin control for Google Workspace users and will be enabled by default. This means your account administrator can't stop you from using all the new colors you'll soon have access to.

Once you get access to the upgraded color options, using them is fairly straightforward. You can simply choose one of the 24 default colors while adding or editing an event, or click on the edit option (if you are using the web version) to pick another from the RGB color picker. Remember, your event colors are only visible to you, even if you share your calendar. However, if you have given others access to edit your calendar, they can see the event colors.

Google has been making quite a few quality-of-life improvements to Calendar in 2026. The company had earlier made it easier to find and set different time zones for events and tweaked the web version to scale better on large, high-resolution monitors.