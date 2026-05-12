4 Of The Best Google Calendar Alternatives

The luster of Google's free apps and services has been waning after years of lawsuits culminating in a major loss to the Department of Justice that revealed the company is indeed an illegal monopoly in several key areas, such as search and online advertising. Couple this revelation with the degradation of services like YouTube and Maps, and it's easy to see why removing Google from our lives is a pretty fashionable trend right now.

If you've been contemplating de-Googling yourself, there are a few sticking points that make the move challenging. Google Calendar, in particular, is hard to replace, especially for free. Thankfully, a few solid options do exist, if you know where to look. By drawing on our tech expertise while considering user testimonials and professional opinions, we've come away with five services that we consider to be the best Google Calendar alternatives available today. These options offer many comparable features across desktop and mobile, with a few even exceeding Google by offering native desktop apps.

Whether you're interested in a Google Calendar replacement built around privacy and security, one that is better for business-focused users, or an option that uses AI integration to help plan your day with ease, there's a calendar app for you. From Proton Calendar to Morgen Calendar, leaving Google in the dust is that much simpler with these handy replacements at your disposal.