Atomic Nucleus Clocks Are Making History After Decades Of Theorizing

Perfect timekeeping is more complicated than you think. Most clocks slow down over time (not that many people notice), and tiny imperfections in the manufacturing process ensure that no two timepieces are truly in-sync. Atomic clocks are currently the most advanced timekeepers we have conceived. Or at least they were, before nuclear clocks were invented.

Earlier this month, researchers developed a prototype for an "optical nuclear clock," a timekeeping device that is allegedly even more precise than the standard atomic clocks that NASA uses in its satellites. The researchers detailed the new clock and how it functions, and published their work on arXiv. Basically, nuclear clocks measure time with the oscillations of a laser, tuned to the precise frequency that swaps the nucleus of thorium-229 atoms (stored in a calcium fluoride crystal) between quantum states. If the frequency drifts, fewer atoms change states, and the laser has to be readjusted to maintain precision.

As the device is a prototype, it is nowhere near ready for widespread use. However, it has potential applications in the search for the theoretical, invisible material that binds the universe and its laws together known as dark matter. Think The Force from "Star Wars" but less mystical. However, we can't normally detect dark matter because its interacts with most particles at an almost infinitesimal degree. That being said, a thorium-229 optical nuclear clock is so sensitive and precise, oscillations in its fine structure constant (the electromagnetic force between particles) that don't match those of similar clocks could be taken as proof of dark matter. The fine structure constant is supposed to be, well, constant across all elements. Then again, some scientists claim dark matter doesn't exist, so it's all theoretical at this point.