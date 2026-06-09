Why Does NASA Need To Use Atomic Clocks In Space?

Humanity has used clocks since we became aware of the concept of time. And as technology has improved, so have our time-keeping methods. Today, many people rely on digital clocks to track the hours and tell us when to wake up (although physical alarm clocks are coming back in fashion). But these clocks are too unsophisticated for the rigors of outer space. Or should we say inaccurate?

Whenever NASA launches anything into space or even orbit, it is equipped with an atomic clock. Even GPS satellites use atomic clocks instead of traditional time-keeping methods because the latter is inherently flawed. No two clock mechanisms are exactly the same; miniscule, almost imperceptible imperfections throw off how accurately they keep time. Some clocks are simply faster than others due to uncontrollable side effects of how they are manufactured, which isn't well-suited to traveling in space. The slightest timing error can be all that stands between a satellite maintaining its orbit and hurtling back towards Earth as a flaming artificial comet.

Even in an ideal world where all clocks keep time in sync with one another, most still aren't accurate enough for NASA's standards. Digital clocks track time because their internal quartz crystals oscillate at a specific frequency — 32,768 times a second. Whenever the internal crystal reaches its 32,768th vibration, that counts as a second to the clock. In theory, at least. In reality, quartz crystal clocks slow down over time. After an hour, they're off by a nanosecond. After six weeks, that difference grows to at least a millisecond. This compounding error is why perfect timekeeping is extremely complicated. And why NASA relies on atomic clocks.