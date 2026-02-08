When Does NASA Think We'll Go To Mars? It's Sooner Than You Think

NASA has been working toward one of its most exciting and ambitious Mars missions – its goal of putting humans on the Red Planet – for years now. The space agency says that its path for humanity's exploration of the Red Planet began on the International Space Station, as the ISS is a proving ground for several research projects that could help prove the technologies and communication systems that we will need to have a working human civilization on another planet. But when exactly can we expect to finally see human boots on the surface of our neighboring planet? Potentially as early as the 2030s, but here's what we know.

While NASA has yet to share a concrete date of when it hopes to put humanity on Mars, we do have a bit of a timeline to work with. First, we know that the Artemis missions to the moon are part of an ongoing plan to prepare humans for longer space missions, like the ones that would be needed to carry us to Mars. Second, we know that NASA is working on at least six different technologies that it hopes to use to get humanity to the Red Planet.

When any of those technologies will actually be ready for operation, though, is another question. And solving the other problems that surround long-term space travel — such as the damage done to the human body during extended periods of low-gravity. Despite there seeming like so much to do, NASA says it hopes to put human boots on Mars surprisingly soon.