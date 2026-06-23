Say Goodbye To Ray-Ban As Meta Launches Cheaper Standalone Smart Glasses

Meta's new glasses add a Meta AI button so users can use the AI assistant or launch a specific feature. For its AI, Meta promotes its new Muse Spark model, which brings a general knowledge of sports scores, local restaurant picks, and visual intelligence-like features to help you understand and analyze the environment around you. As this new model becomes available, the company also says live translation is now available in 14 new languages, including Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Meta also continues to promote other great features available in previous models, such as open-ear speakers that are perfect for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks. With a multi-mic array, Meta is not only focusing on delivering a good call experience but also on enabling voice control to send WhatsApp messages and talk to Meta's AI.

Users can also continue to capture and share photos and videos hands-free, and take advantage of over 8 hours of battery life, with up to 40 hours of extra juice thanks to a foldable charging case. Besides that, Meta says it continues to focus on other people's privacy, as every time customers start taking a photo or recording a video, the camera's ring light shows it's on. Still, recent reports have highlighted how easy it is to bypass Meta's privacy features and record people without their knowledge.