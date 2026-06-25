Disney Released Its First PG Movie As A Response To Star Wars' Success

In 2012, Disney bought the Star Wars franchise from its creator, George Lucas. That decision turned into one of Lucas' biggest regrets regarding the franchise, but Disney had "Star Wars" on the brain decades before that decision. In 1979, the House of Mouse released the movie "The Black Hole," the company's first PG-rated film – Disney's first PG-rated animated movie, "The Black Cauldron," wasn't released until 1985.

"The Black Hole" revolves around the crew of a spaceship, the USS Palomino, and their adventures surrounding a long-lost ship caught in an anomalous gravity field surrounding the titular black hole. The movie is perhaps best known for its robots, the small but scrappy V.I.N.CENT and the intimidating Maximilian (not to be confused with one of the film's stars, Maximilian Schell). The development of "The Black Hole" is long and storied.

The movie began development in 1974, and the studio originally envisioned it as a disaster flick called "Space Station One" — think "The Towering Inferno" but in outer space. But that was all scrapped after "Star Wars" entered the scene. Walt Disney's son-in-law, Ron Miller, retooled the narrative to capitalize on Lucas' box office hit. Unfortunately, the script wasn't finished before filming, so the filmmakers decided to go for a "2001: A Space Odyssey" feel with trippy visuals of what could be heaven, what could be hell, and everything in between.