Star Wars Technology That Actually Exists Today

"Star Wars" might not be the most scientifically accurate space-faring franchise around, but some of its technology has made it past the point of fiction. Yes, the stories from a long time ago, in a galaxy far away, might not feature as fleshed-out tech as its competitor "Star Trek," but there are some shockingly familiar concepts. From holograms to land speeders, we're actually almost toe-for-toe on ideas once thought to only exist in science fiction.

Technologically speaking, we're even ahead in some cases. There's quite a bit of debate about whether paper exists within the "Star Wars" universe — there was never a scene where someone from the Empire had to file an incident report after the Death Star blew up, after all. But in the real world, people have made strides to replicate "Star Wars" tech, with the host of YouTube channel Hacksmith going as far as creating a 4,000-degree plasma-based "lightsaber" of his own.

Publicly, no one else has made something quite like this, so we aren't officially including Hacksmith's garage-made lightsaber in our list. But with modern advances in technology rapidly changing every day, it won't be long before the list contains references to an actual X-Wing or plasma blaster.