This New Chinese Robot Brings The Uncanny Valley To Your Home

Robots come in all shapes and sizes. You can buy immobile handheld robots at stores like Costco, and farmers in China employ tractor-like robots to tend fields of crops. However, the pinnacle of robot design — at least according to science fiction — is humanoid robots. Name a popular sci-fi setting, and you will probably find a robot that walks upright and can do the dishes for you. Multiple robotics companies are trying to turn those stories into reality with upright robots like the 1X Neo humanoid robot. While some look like they'd be at home in "Star Wars" or "Battlestar Galactica," one Chinese company is taking a page out of many people's nightmares.

In late January 2025, during the Zhangjiang Robotics Valley exhibition, the company DroidUp (alternatively known as Zhuohide Robotics) introduced "Moya, the Bionic Human" to audience members. Moya is designed to be as humanoid as possible. Not only can the android realistically mimic human gait thanks to what DroidUp calls the "cerebellar motor control model," DroidUp's press release also claims Moya's face can emulate a variety of human emotions. While the company debuted several other robots during the event, Moya garnered the most attention. After all, this article is about that robot in particular, not DroidUp's other recent additions.