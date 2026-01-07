5 Cool Robots You Can Buy At Costco
For a long time, robots were the stuff of sci-fi movies, but not anymore. We have them rolling, spinning, skimming, and scooping as part of our everyday lives. The best part? They're everywhere, affordable, and you can even grab one during your next Costco run. You can find your next robot vacuum cleaner, or digital companion for your pets and kids, at the local warehouse club. And these robots are not just toys. They're surprisingly smart, practical, and packed with personality and charm.
Costco's robot lineup is appealing because it lands between innovation and value. These thoughtfully designed machines are backed by Costco's famously generous return policy. In other words, you shouldn't feel bad if you invest in a gadget that can help you around the house or track your pets' health — in the event that the gimmick doesn't live up to your standards, it's easily returnable to the warehouse club.
Miko Mini+
Miko Mini+ is an AI-powered kid-friendly robot designed not only to be their companion, but also to help them learn. It's a perfect gift for children aged 5 and older, who are growing up in an AI-enhanced world. Miko is compact and conversational — a curious friend who chats and learns with your child. Safety and control come first with Miko Mini+. Through the Miko app, parents can directly control the robot and even see their child through the Miko camera. All conversations with the robot are age-appropriate and kidSAFE+ COPPA-compliant.
The best part is that Miko Mini supports two-way conversation, which means it's capable of more than just simple responses to commands. This cool new robot comes with STEM-based learning games that'll introduce your child to topics such as space or the ocean. Storytelling, music, and interactive dance sessions are also part of its learning suite. The cute little robot comes with a sturdy body designed for rough play, so it can take a few punches when handled by clumsy youngsters.
Enabot EBO Air 2 Companion Robot
Enabot EBO Air 2 is another companion robot on this list. However, this one isn't targeting just kids, but everyone who needs a digital buddy — even your pet. Sold as a bundled companion at Costco, this cute little rover blends technology, interactivity, and practicality. EBO Air 2 comes with a 2K camera with night vision. It allows you to remotely check in on your home, pets, or loved ones through the companion app. Its tracked wheels allow it to roll over floors and even climb over small thresholds, giving you a 360-degree view of your home.
But what really makes this trainable robot companion delightful is its LED "eyes," and all the expressions it can make with its digital face. You can customize the moods to mirror yours, or make it display the time. The app lets you talk through the robot with two-way audio, and you can drive it like a little remote-controlled car. This is perfect if you are dealing with a pet with separation anxiety, or if you want to check on your kid while he or she is playing in another room.
Aiper Surfer S1 Pool Skimmer
For pool owners who don't want to waste their time dragging a net before every swim, the Aiper Surfer S1 robotic pool skimmer is a clever little helper. It can keep your water surface clean of debris with minimal effort. This cordless, solar-driven robot skims the surface for floating leaves, pollen, bugs, and other gunk so you can spend more time relaxing and less time cleaning. The Surfer S1's solar panels keep it running up to 12 hours per charge. That means you can let it work as long as the sun is out, without having to plug it in.
This outdoor smart home gadget also packs some intelligent features, such as anti-beaching feet, ultrasonic sensors, and dual brushless motors. These components help it glide across the water without bumping into walls or getting stuck. It also means Surfer S1 can clean various pools of different sizes and shapes. The only work you'll have to do is empty its 5L debris basket. The Aiper app lets you check the battery power, monitor cleaning progress, and even give you manual control over the robot for accessing tricky spots.
Litter-Robot 4
For all devoted cat parents who dread scooping after their pet, the Litter-Robot 4 is one of the most revolutionary smart home electronics. This is a Wi-Fi-enabled, self-cleaning litter box that automates the messiest part of owning a cat. It uses advanced automatic sifting technology to separate clumps from clean litter, and it does it after each use (if only horse owners were this lucky). The waste is deposited in a sealed drawer, which means your home is always fresh, and your hands are clean.
The Costco bundle comes with LitterHopper included, which automatically refills litter to the optimal level, so you don't have to pour it often. It's ideal for busy homes or those who travel often and leave their cat alone. The Whisker app lets you track the litter levels, litter usage, and even your cat's weight and activity pattern. That's information that can help flag certain health changes in your beloved pet. Unfortunately, if you have two cats of similar size, the app won't be able to tell them apart. Although it comes with a premium price tag, the Litter-Robot 4 is really a game-changer when it comes to superior cleanliness.
Roborock QX Revo
The Roborock QX Revo is a robot vacuum cleaner that delivers a compelling mix of strong suction, smart navigation, and automated maintenance. Its mission: to cut down the time you put into cleaning floors. It's designed to vacuum and mop in one pass, a feature that makes the QX Revo ideal for people with big families, pets, or just anyone who hates dealing with traditional vacuum cleaners and wet mops.
Like most Roborock bots, the QX Revo uses LIDAR navigation to map your home, planning efficient routes and remembering room layouts. Its obstacle avoidance works well with large objects, but is less effective when it needs to pass by smaller things, such as cables. The 5,500Pa suction will vacuum dirt, pet hair, crumbs, or socks (so be careful where you leave your laundry). This strong suction also means the QX Revo can deal well with both hard floors and low-pile carpets.
How we picked the devices on this list
To curate this list, we focused on robots that are currently available at Costco and which demonstrate cutting edge, or "cool," tech features. We prioritized robots that solve everyday problems, such as cleaning, caring for pets, and engaging the children. Our goal was diversity: a mix of home, pet, family, and lifestyle robots that might offer something to a wide variety of consumers.