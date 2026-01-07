5 Cool Robots You Can Buy At Costco

For a long time, robots were the stuff of sci-fi movies, but not anymore. We have them rolling, spinning, skimming, and scooping as part of our everyday lives. The best part? They're everywhere, affordable, and you can even grab one during your next Costco run. You can find your next robot vacuum cleaner, or digital companion for your pets and kids, at the local warehouse club. And these robots are not just toys. They're surprisingly smart, practical, and packed with personality and charm.

Costco's robot lineup is appealing because it lands between innovation and value. These thoughtfully designed machines are backed by Costco's famously generous return policy. In other words, you shouldn't feel bad if you invest in a gadget that can help you around the house or track your pets' health — in the event that the gimmick doesn't live up to your standards, it's easily returnable to the warehouse club.