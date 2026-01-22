Will Humanoid Robots Take Over Your Smart Home?

CES 2026 highlighted a trend growing over the past few years: The humanoid robots era. What would previously be announcements of fast quadruped robots, dog-like machines running around that would make us all scared (or curious), evolved into proper humanoid robots.

The first batch of these devices has been recently deployed for companies and a few early adopters. There's still room for every kind of robot, as almost every company is still figuring out what they want and can do with these new devices. While humanoid robots could eventually take over our smart homes, they have a long way to go, as they aren't cheap, their software is still being developed, and they still need a mind of their own, even though the hardware is already impressive.

In this article, you'll see some of what these humanoid robot companies have been doing and the stage their robots are at. However, you shouldn't plan a big budget for them just yet, as it feels like we're still several years away from seeing robots in tech stores waiting to be demoed and taken home — at least, not until they can make their next technological breakthrough.