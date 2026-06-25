Supergirl Reviews Tease The First Major Disappointment Of James Gunn's DC Universe

The second big-screen story from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will be swooping into theaters this week, but by the sounds of things, "Supergirl" is going to experience a bit of turbulence on her first adventure. The critics were out in force to share their thoughts on the newest chapter from the DCU, and while it seems there was nothing but good things to be said about Milly Alcock's performance as the Woman of Tomorrow, the rest of the film seemed to be struggling to match her level.

At the time of writing, the new film from Craig Gillespie that sees Kara Zor-El on her first solo adventure since 1984 (although the less we say about that '80s adaptation the better) is sitting at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's quite a disheartening blow to this comic book franchise in bloom after Gunn's "Superman" has settled at a commendable 83%.

So what precisely is so bad about it, then? Zaki Hasan of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote that "Alcock's Supergirl has to grow into the hero she's destined to become, and by the time the credits roll, it's her performance — not the increasingly oversized spectacle surrounding it — that leaves the strongest impression." Matt Singer of Screen Crush was blunt with his view of the movie, calling it "a DC disappointment." Should any of you die-hard DC fans be close to canceling your tickets, there are thankfully some who were considerably kinder to the Girl of Steel and backed the new movie for what it was trying to achieve.