Do Phone Power Banks With Solar Panels Actually Work?

The idea behind power banks with solar panels sounds great: You charge devices using solar power, which is usually in abundance, without relying on a power outlet. Theoretically, it feels like a one-time investment. You get a solar power bank, charge it under the sun, power your devices, and the cycle continues. But the reality is very different. Power banks with solar panels are generally not as reliable as standard ones, and they are also a safety risk because of the very fact that they charge under the sun.

To be clear, there's no doubt that solar power banks, whether featuring single or multiple panels, do their job. They can charge your smartphone or run other low-powered devices like small LEDs and portable fans. The problem is that most people expect them to function the same way as a standard, fast-charging power bank, and that's where these devices fall short. Most solar power banks on the market don't fully charge in a few hours or even a day or two, even when kept in direct sunlight.

Additionally, under the sun, solar power banks can get really hot, with temperatures often rising up to over 150 degrees Fahrenheit. That's beyond the safe operating limits for lithium-ion batteries that are commonly used in power banks. Apart from reducing the battery's lifespan, higher temperatures also increase the likelihood of built-in controllers cutting off charging altogether to lower the heat levels. Even some of the manufacturers advise against leaving the power banks under direct sunlight for too long.