6 Of The Fastest Charging Power Banks You Can Buy In 2026

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Power banks are handy gadgets that can charge more than one of your devices at the same time, without requiring an electrical socket or a constant power supply. Consequently, you can charge your phones and other essentials on the go. High-end power banks, like the Anker Prime (26K, 300W), are equipped with fast-charging abilities that charge your devices at a higher speed than regular chargers through a greater power output.

One of the core technologies that gives a power bank its fast charging capabilities is the USB Power Delivery (USB-PD 3.1 EPR), which allows the device to generate up to 240 watts of maximum output through USB ports to quickly fill up high-consumption devices like laptops and controllers. And unlike the common belief, fast charging doesn't really hurt your phone's battery compared to regular charging.

In this guide, we rounded up some of the fastest-charging power banks you can purchase in 2026, with all of them possessing a minimum power output of 200 watts and a battery capacity no less than 20,000 mAh for stress-free charging throughout your outdoor trips and important work meetings. One thing you will find common among these picks is that the number of USB-C ports is more than the USB-A ones on them; this is because most modern devices have now shifted to USB-C connectivity, including the latest Apple iPhones.