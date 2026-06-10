6 Of The Fastest Charging Power Banks You Can Buy In 2026
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Power banks are handy gadgets that can charge more than one of your devices at the same time, without requiring an electrical socket or a constant power supply. Consequently, you can charge your phones and other essentials on the go. High-end power banks, like the Anker Prime (26K, 300W), are equipped with fast-charging abilities that charge your devices at a higher speed than regular chargers through a greater power output.
One of the core technologies that gives a power bank its fast charging capabilities is the USB Power Delivery (USB-PD 3.1 EPR), which allows the device to generate up to 240 watts of maximum output through USB ports to quickly fill up high-consumption devices like laptops and controllers. And unlike the common belief, fast charging doesn't really hurt your phone's battery compared to regular charging.
In this guide, we rounded up some of the fastest-charging power banks you can purchase in 2026, with all of them possessing a minimum power output of 200 watts and a battery capacity no less than 20,000 mAh for stress-free charging throughout your outdoor trips and important work meetings. One thing you will find common among these picks is that the number of USB-C ports is more than the USB-A ones on them; this is because most modern devices have now shifted to USB-C connectivity, including the latest Apple iPhones.
Anker Power Bank (20000mAh, 200W, 3-Port)
The Anker Power Bank comes with a staggering 20,000 mAh capacity, letting you charge multiple devices at once, including smartphones, tablets, and even laptops, via three USB ports (two USB-C and one USB-A). It can generate 200 watts of total output, with a maximum of 100 watts in a single port, which can fill up a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 40 minutes. The power bank itself takes about an hour and 15 minutes for a complete recharge.
In addition, there's a smart digital display on the device that keeps you updated with important numbers, such as the current charge levels, power output for each port, and more. This Anker power bank is also airline-safe, while the portable design makes it a useful travel gadget. You can get it on Best Buy for a price of $139.99, where it sits at a 4.6-star rating. Note that this power hub is compatible with iPhones, Samsungs, MacBooks, and even Steam Decks, making it a great fast-charging power bank for all your devices.
UGreen Portable Power Station
Equipped with a 48,000 mAh battery capacity, the UGreen Portable Power Station can juice up multiple laptops and smartphones in a single charge cycle, thanks to the addition of five ports (two USB-A and three USB-C). In a test by Android Central, the reviewer charged their Pixel 8 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Honor MagicBook 16, and another power bank several times and found the UGreen Power Station to be incredible throughout.
Compatible with almost all your smart devices, the power station can work with laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and more — be they Apple or Android. Furthermore, it is designed with a maximum power delivery of 300 watts, along with a USB Power Delivery 3.1 integration at 140 watts via one of the USB-C ports for super-fast charging, especially for high-power devices like laptops.
The UGreen charger is designed with LiFePO4 batteries that can sustain 80% of their capacity even after undergoing 3,000 charge cycles. There's also an LED light bar on one of the sides with three modes — medium, high-intensity, and strobing — to use in case of emergency situations. Meanwhile, the LED smart display keeps you informed of the battery levels. For safety, there's protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, overcharge, high temperature, short circuit, and overdischarge. It is currently available on the official website for $169.99.
UGreen Nexode Power Bank (200W 25,000mAh)
Rated at 4.8 stars from buyers, the UGreen Nexode Power Bank is another option from the manufacturer that can deliver 200 watts of power, 100 watts each, to refill your devices' batteries. Interestingly, the USB-C1 port can deliver 140 watts of power for fast charging, taking a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 54% in just 30 minutes. Moreover, the battery capacity is rated at 25,000 mAh, so you can use it to charge your smart devices multiple times without worry, using one of the two USB-C ports or a USB-A port.
Additionally, you can recharge this power bank in about 2 hours with a 65-watt charger. It has a V-0 Flame-Retardant Casing, a ThermalGuard System, and NTC temperature monitors to make use safer. Keep a track of the essential charge levels and real-time power metrics via the smart display. Purchase it at Best Buy for $129.99.
Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W)
The Anker Prime Power Bank offers 300-watt charging to charge two MacBook Pros and one iPhone simultaneously. You can get 140 watts of power from both the USB-C ports using a 5-ampere cable, which is sufficient to take an iPhone 16 Pro to a 50% battery level in just 26 minutes. Additionally, the device is equipped with a large 26,250 mAh battery capacity that can charge multiple devices before it runs out of power.
The distinguishing factor of this model is that it supports dual-port charging at a maximum speed of 250 watts — just plug in two 5-amp USB-C cables into the two USB-C ports on the gadget, connected to 140-watt chargers, and let the magic happen. This way, it takes about an hour for a complete recharge.
Furthermore, the device has a smart display that shows you all battery and power-output status, and you can adjust the power delivery of each of the three USB ports via the Anker app. The compact and airline-friendly design makes it easy to carry along on your travel trips. The Anker Prime is on sale for $229.99 on the official store. After a thorough review by How-To Geek, it was found that this pricey Anker power bank is one of the fastest you can get your hands on, with a durable build and a useful application.
Anker Prime Power Bank (27,650mAh, 250W)
This Anker Prime Power Bank has a battery capacity of 27,650 mAh, along with a fast-charging ability at a 250-watt maximum output. Available for purchase at $179.99, the device has garnered 4.4 stars and over 3,480 global reviews on Amazon. There are three ports in total (two USB-C and one USB-A), with one of the USB-C ports having Power Delivery 3.1 abilities for super-fast charging at 140 watts, making it great for laptops and other power-hungry devices.
It supports smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and more, and is also made to be travel-friendly for use on flights. You can achieve a 170-watt recharging speed for the power bank using both the USB-C ports along with high-speed chargers; consequently, it can fill up to 100% in under 40 minutes. The power bank also connects to the Anker app via Bluetooth. With the app, you can locate the device in case it is misplaced using the "Find Device" option that produces an audible sound on the power bank to make it easier to find.
Denvix PowerX 4-in-1 Power Bank
With the Denvix PowerX 4-in-1 Power Bank, you get multiple features. For instance, there are four ways to charge a device: via two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, or through magnetic wireless charging (though the maximum charging speed for this will be 15 watts). Looking at the total power output, it can generate up to 250 watts and a maximum of 140 watts of single-port output for extra fast charging. As an idea, it can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 28 minutes.
Moreover, the power bank has a 25,000 mAh battery capacity to easily charge smartphones, laptops, and even drones. Recharging the power bank does not require much time either when paired with a 140-watt charger, plus it can simultaneously charge other devices while recharging itself. This device comes with an AI Temperature Control System that constantly monitors the temperature. In case the temperature begins to exceed the safe limits, it adjusts the output power until the temperature returns to normal. This helps prevent unexpected shutdowns, which could adversely impact the connected smart devices.
You can buy this robust power bank for $179.99 through the official Denvix website, where you also receive a storage bag, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a two-year warranty from the manufacturer. In a review by ZDNet, the reviewer especially loved its detailed OLED display that shows a ton of information, such as runtime, input/output power, and battery levels, and also got the ability to auto-rotate for seamless reading.
Methodology
While creating this list, we dug through several platforms and publications to bring the fastest charging power banks — all of them having a minimum battery capacity of 20,000 mAh and a charging speed of 200 watts. These power banks feature multiple output ports to allow for multi-device charging and are compatible with iPhone, Android, laptops, smartwatches, and more.
We also went over the user reviews and what the renowned publications had to say about these power banks, created by famous manufacturers, like Anker and UGreen, to add elements of reliability and durability.