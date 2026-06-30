3 Old Windows Laptops Still Worth Buying In 2026

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In 2026, with the ongoing AI data center-induced price crisis raising prices of RAM, storage, and processors, getting a new laptop comes with a significant price tag. Going back a few years is still absolutely viable, but with the modern Windows ecosystem, an "old" laptop can only really be from the last few years. Buyers of older hardware still need to consider Microsoft's supported hardware for Windows 11. If you're going all in on that operating system, you'll need to make sure the laptop doesn't get crushed under its own weight.

Windows 11 claims to require a minimum of 4GB of RAM, but in reality, you'll need at least 8GB to run it fairly smoothly — and 16GB will keep enough overhead for further operations. In recent weeks, Microsoft's own guidance has jumped to 32GB, however tone-deaf that might be at the moment. In reality, 16GB is still a fine "sweet spot" in 2026. Obviously, this isn't true for intense gaming, but it's fine for everyday use cases.

With these points in mind, we're also capping off the "old laptop" as anything made from 2019 to 2024. Going beyond this limit puts us in the 8th or 9th generation for Intel chips and the second-generation Ryzen chips. They're all supported, but by now they're too old to recommend outside of setting up a home server with an old laptop.