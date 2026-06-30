3 Old Windows Laptops Still Worth Buying In 2026
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In 2026, with the ongoing AI data center-induced price crisis raising prices of RAM, storage, and processors, getting a new laptop comes with a significant price tag. Going back a few years is still absolutely viable, but with the modern Windows ecosystem, an "old" laptop can only really be from the last few years. Buyers of older hardware still need to consider Microsoft's supported hardware for Windows 11. If you're going all in on that operating system, you'll need to make sure the laptop doesn't get crushed under its own weight.
Windows 11 claims to require a minimum of 4GB of RAM, but in reality, you'll need at least 8GB to run it fairly smoothly — and 16GB will keep enough overhead for further operations. In recent weeks, Microsoft's own guidance has jumped to 32GB, however tone-deaf that might be at the moment. In reality, 16GB is still a fine "sweet spot" in 2026. Obviously, this isn't true for intense gaming, but it's fine for everyday use cases.
With these points in mind, we're also capping off the "old laptop" as anything made from 2019 to 2024. Going beyond this limit puts us in the 8th or 9th generation for Intel chips and the second-generation Ryzen chips. They're all supported, but by now they're too old to recommend outside of setting up a home server with an old laptop.
1. Acer Swift X (2022)
As an ultra-portable laptop with a thin design and decent specs, the 2022 edition of Acer's Swift X laptops is just as good a deal now as it was four years ago. Sporting an RTX 3050 Ti mobile chip, a Ryzen 5825U, and 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, it's a "last generation" machine in many respects. However, it's still a great purchase for under $1,000.
Having used the laptop myself, I'd say it's a fairly generic machine in the long run, but it'll get the job done. Despite its lack of frills, it packs enough punch for any kind of workflow. This will support some light content creation (and even some lighter 1080p gaming) thanks to the Nvidia chip inside. The worst crime this laptop commits is just being another generic Acer machine. Even so, the keyboard, trackpad, and screen are all good enough for regular use, with near-premium quality.
User reviews on Amazon are glowing, with a 4.4/5 rating on the storefront. The common thought is that it's punching just a tad above its weight with its specs, but it shouldn't be bought at the listed price of $1,099. This is absolutely a killer deal, if you can find it on discount when Prime Day or Black Friday swings by again.
2. Dell Latitude 7330
Dell's mid-range 2022 laptop offerings still come out as a decent buy if you go digging through the refurbishment bins. Currently available for around $360 via Best Buy's third-party sellers program, the Latitude 7330 comes with a 1080p display, an Intel i5-1245U, and 16GB of RAM. It's neither the hottest nor the greatest laptop, but at this price, it's a bit of a steal.
The i5-1245U is a great middle ground for office work or daily usage. This won't be doing much in the way of content creation or gaming, but for internet browsing or email, this is just about perfect. Another version of the 7330 can also fold backward, allowing you to use it as a tablet. With a 13.3-inch screen, the Dell Latitude 7330 is a four-year-old laptop that's quickly aging. However, the Intel 12th-generation chips will still hold their own. Our only major complaint is the 256GB storage drive, which — when prices come down — should be upgraded to something more spacious.
While it received negative reviews at launch, mainly due to its price for the performance it offered, this isn't so much the case now. For under $400, the non-hybrid edition will be a workhorse for everyday, regular usage. And once you're done with it, you can always consider turning it into a very powerful media server.
3. Acemagic LX15Pro
Ignoring all the gaming fuss around the marketing materials, the 5700U-powered Acemagic LX15Pro is a decent deal at under $500. These processors are the ones that came out just before AMD began fitting them with more powerful graphics processing units. Still, the RX Vega 8 is enough for some light gaming, as long as you keep expectations in check.
There's a 512GB storage drive, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch screen, all bundled together. In 2026, this aging device is more than capable for your everyday tasks, primed for whatever web browser-based workflows you might find yourself in. It has all the ports and accouterments you might need in a budget machine, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and HDMI.
Reviews from customers appear to be incredibly happy. On Best Buy, it holds a 4.8/5, with users complimenting its snappy performance and price. Reviews are similar on Amazon, but more polarized. Those who got it for everyday workflows and very light gaming appear happy, while those sold on the gaming performance have written negative reviews.
How we listed these items
The article was put together by leveraging the author's experience reviewing and working with PCs and laptops in professional capacities, along with third-party information from the web. This included gathering information from independent reviews, customer questions and reviews, and other coverage involving the laptops.
The laptops in question had to be priced below the current prices of recent laptops, regardless of the ongoing tech price crisis. As this is based on "old" hardware, options were then selected depending on their usability with modern versions of Windows 11, based on Microsoft's supported hardware lists. As written in the introduction, this also meant excluding hardware from before a certain point, namely, 2019. We then ensured that they were in stock and available at multiple storefronts, including Best Buy and secondhand sites like eBay.