Google Chrome Has A PDF Tool That Saves You From Switching Between Apps

It's common knowledge you can open most PDF documents in a browser at this point, whether you're using Google's Chrome, a Chromium-based browser, Firefox, or Apple's Safari. You can also use dedicated PDF apps, as well, but for quite some time, browsers only really allowed you to view those documents. If you want to do any editing — like adding a signature or annotations — you'll need a separate app. You can always edit a PDF in Adobe Acrobat for free, but that still requires you to juggle multiple applications. At least, that was the case until Google baked a PDF manager into Chrome and, more recently, improved its editing functions.

Basic support was added all the way back in 2010, but it wasn't until 2020 that Chrome added support for filling out those forms and saving tagged documents. In February 2026, Google announced it added native PDF annotation tools, which allow you to markup and personalize those documents, alongside adding a handy "Save to Google Drive" function. Basically, now you can do all your PDF-related tasks right from within Chrome, as long as you have the latest version. You can also send those documents to your Google Drive without downloading and reuploading, so managing your PDF files across platforms is more convenient than ever.

With annotations, you can draw or highlight text anywhere on a document, erase previous annotations you've made, and even draw a signature. You can do this on both PC (desktop), and mobile (Android). And on Android, you don't need to download the PDF documents first, you can open them right in a browser from the website serving them.