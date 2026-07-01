You Can Turn Your Steam Controller Into A (Very Loud) Remote-Controlled Car

While we will continue to insist that the PlayStation 5 DualSense is the best gaming controller on the market — or at least the most stylish — the latest iteration of Valve's Steam controller inches ever closer to that title. This device houses countless secrets, including the ability to run around like a remote-controlled car.

Recently, a modder by the name of Very Lazy Pixels discovered you can basically drive the Steam Controller around on a flat surface. No, the controller doesn't have tiny wheels on the bottom, just some very strong and dexterous haptic motors (i.e., the components that are designed to provide rumble feedback). Very Lazy Pixels even figured out how to rig up a program that lets you steer the controller via these motors.

Admittedly, we have known the Steam Controller's rumble motors give even the Switch 2's haptics a run for their money for quite some time. Previously, we went over what might be the funniest Easter egg ever in any controller: The Steam Controller's internal haptics occasionally unleash the Wilhelm scream if you drop it from a sufficient height. Preferably onto something soft because you don't want to damage the device. However, that was a built-in feature; Very Lazy Pixels just piggy-backed on what was already there.