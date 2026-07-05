How Long You Should Wait To Charge Your iPhone After Dropping It In Water

No matter your experience with electronic devices, there's good odds you know they're not friends with water. Considering an iPhone follows you wherever you go, it's possible you've felt your stomach sour when accidentally dropping it into water. These days, water isn't a death sentence, but there are some things to know before reaching for the charging cable.

In terms of water resistance, iPhones received an IP68 rating since the iPhone 12 lineup, meaning they can withstand being submerged in water up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. Even iPhones going back to the iPhone 7 series have water and splash resistance. Despite this, it's actually a popular iPhone myth that they are completely waterproof. However, Apple does have measures in place to warn you if the phone detects water, which will force you to take precautions like waiting 30 minutes to a day before charging your device with a cable.

Apple warns that attempting to charge a wet device can lead to permanent damage or corrosion on the device's charging port and cable. On the flip side, so long as the back of your device is dry, Apple says wireless charging is okay. The company isn't a fan of the rice-in-a-bowl trick, but accidents happen, so here's what you can do should your iPhone take an unexpected plunge.