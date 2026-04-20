3 iPhone Myths You Should Stop Believing

The iPhone is among the most iconic devices of the digital era. Thus, it's been the subject of its fair share of myths and misconceptions. Debunking these myths is essential for users. If you fall prey to certain inaccurate information about your device, it could lead to everything from reduced battery life to significant damage. Common myths about iPhones that simply aren't true include misconceptions regarding their lack of vulnerability to viruses, the way iOS handles background apps, and the extent to which an iPhone may be waterproof.

Don't let these rumors mislead you. If you own an iPhone, knowing what is and isn't true about your device will help you keep it in the best possible working condition for as long as possible. It's also critical to remember that you can reach out to the company directly if you ever have a question about your iPhone that requires an official answer. In the meantime, learning about common iPhone myths can help you better appreciate just how much "information" about your device might actually be a misrepresentation of the truth.