It's Normal For Your iPhone's Battery To Drain Faster After An Update - Here's Why
Updating to the latest iOS release is a common experience for iPhone users. A similar common experience? Noticing that the battery of an iPhone seems to drain more quickly than usual after installing an update.
Sometimes, addressing the issue involves turning off a new feature to optimize battery life. However, Apple states that it's actually normal for a user to notice a dip in an iPhone's battery life after updating to the latest version of iOS. According to Apple, even after the download process is complete and a user can start using their device again, the setup process for the new version of iOS continues to run in the background.
Apple insists the effect on battery life after a software update is temporary. The company states this phase can also affect a device's "thermal performance." In other words, it may be normal for your phone to get hot relatively easily after you've installed the latest update.
Why your iPhone's battery drains quickly after updating the software
There are a few reasons to stay on top of iOS updates. Along with leveraging the latest features for your device, updating to the current version of iOS improves overall security. It's also worth noting that updating to the latest version of iOS may even ultimately provide a battery boost, at least sometimes.
Apple merely states that the period immediately following an update, especially one that qualifies as a "major release," involves various background tasks that naturally accompany such an update. These include "indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps." Thus, a user doesn't necessarily need to worry if their phone's battery drains somewhat quickly after an update, as this should resolve itself eventually.
However, not all battery life issues can be written off so easily. Users should also familiarize themselves with the signs that an iPhone's battery needs to be replaced. As effective as an iPhone battery may be, as with any smartphone battery, it won't last forever.