It's Normal For Your iPhone's Battery To Drain Faster After An Update - Here's Why

Updating to the latest iOS release is a common experience for iPhone users. A similar common experience? Noticing that the battery of an iPhone seems to drain more quickly than usual after installing an update.

Sometimes, addressing the issue involves turning off a new feature to optimize battery life. However, Apple states that it's actually normal for a user to notice a dip in an iPhone's battery life after updating to the latest version of iOS. According to Apple, even after the download process is complete and a user can start using their device again, the setup process for the new version of iOS continues to run in the background.

Apple insists the effect on battery life after a software update is temporary. The company states this phase can also affect a device's "thermal performance." In other words, it may be normal for your phone to get hot relatively easily after you've installed the latest update.