9 Signs Your iPhone Battery Needs To Be Replaced

The battery life of an iPhone is one of its biggest selling points. The iPhone 17's battery boasts more than 24 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 17 Pro has a claimed video playback time of 31 hours. A 100% charge on a brand-new 17 Pro will get you two or three days of powerbefore it needs to be plugged in. This is great news for people who aren't around their chargers for extended periods of time or just forget to charge their phone's battery at regular intervals.

Still, as fresh and shiny as the latest iPhone may be in the palm of your hand right now, it's only a matter of time before the years pile on. That three-day battery life will slowly weaken over time, to the point where your device will barely chug on after endless charging cycles. It's inevitable, even if you optimize your iPhone's settings to help the battery last as long as it possibly can.

Discarding a phone the moment its battery starts to fail is common practice, although an iPhone is more than just the electrical unit powering it. As long as you maintain your iPhone in tip-top condition, there's nothing wrong with replacing a battery to add a few more years to your device's lifespan. If your trusty old iPhone starts to show these signs, a battery replacement may be the need of the hour.