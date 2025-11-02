How Does The iPhone 17's Battery Compare To Other Major Phones?

The release of the iPhone 17 series brought a lot of excitement for tech enthusiasts, and for good reason. On the software side, the major iOS update showcased an all-new system design — the Liquid Glass — that made the interface look alive. There's even new customization and productivity features in the Home and Lock Screens, Files app, Camera Control button, and Phone and Messages, among others.

On the hardware side, Apple integrated some promising enhancements too. For instance, the iPhone 17 is equipped with the latest-generation six-core A19 processor that keeps the device performing efficiently throughout the day. The iPhone's front camera also got upgraded with Center Stage functionality for better selfies. Plus, its 6.3" Super Retina XDR display now comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, unlike the iPhone 16.

But the one iPhone 17 feature you probably care about the most is the battery life. Based on Apple's spec sheet, the phone should last you over 24 hours of video playback. That might sound impressive, but compared to other major phones in the market, the iPhone 17's battery doesn't exactly measure up. Here's how it stacks up against rival flagships.