iOS 27 Might Bring A Battery Boost To Your Old iPhone

Following a report claiming that iOS 27 would be light on features – aside from the revamped Siri –Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in his Power On newsletter that killing bugs is a priority for Apple for a very important reason: improving battery life of iPhone models. According to Gurman, removing old code, rewriting features, and upgrading apps could lead to improved performance, which could boost battery life on iPhone models new and old.

While battery life issues don't appear to be a major problem on the latest iPhone models — other than the iPhone Air — they're also frequently cited as being the reason users are hesitant to update to a new version of iOS. Just recently, the company revealed that 74% of all iPhone models bought in the past four years are running iOS 26. Still, the adoption rate isn't as high as it has been in previous years, as many users believe updating their phone slows everything down, instead of offering new features and more stability.

Gurman says it's unclear if Apple will attempt to bring attention to the potential battery boost, or if it's something users will be left to unearth on their own. Besides that, cleaning up code, especially after the big UI revamp of iOS 26, also means a more polished experience for new Apple products.