iOS 27 Might Fulfill Apple's Worst Promise Despite One New Major Feature
Apple still has a few months and a big iOS 26.4 update before it officially previews iOS 27 during the WWDC 2026 keynote. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says in his Power On newsletter that we should expect a "fairly muted" event this year. At least, regarding iOS 27. According to the journalist, the new major operating system update is all about "eliminating bugs, removing old code, and fine-tuning the interface," in addition to a ChatGPT-like Siri interface.
With that, once again Bloomberg reports that Apple is focusing on bug fixes and general stability for a major software update. MacOS 27, for example, should also follow the same path, as Apple will finally ditch all Intel Macs from this upcoming software. In addition, a more polished software will be important for future products the company is planning to release, including the iPhone Fold, which will likely have a hybrid of iOS and iPadOS capabilities. The redesigned MacBook Pro, which is expected to feature touchscreen functions, will likely require a macOS-iPadOS software mix.
Here's what we know about Siri's ChatGPT-like look
At first, the new Siri is expected to become smarter and tap into user's data, which was something Apple promised two years ago. With the upcoming partnership with Google, the new personal assistant will get these first few features starting with iOS 26.4.
For later this year, Bloomberg reports that Siri will work similarly to a chatbot, and will replace the current UI. Still, invoking the personal assistant will continue to be the same as it is — by just saying "Siri" or holding the side button. Gurman doesn't detail much more about the chatbot's capabilities, but says it will help with Apple not seeming so behind other players like Google and OpenAI.
With iOS 26.4, Siri is expected to tap into on-screen content, get information from a previous message you sent someone, like "What was that podcast my friend told me the other day?" In general, Siri is expected to be smarter overall by tapping internet content without requiring an extra layer of access. Gurman says beta testing of iOS 26.4 should start at the end of the month with some of the expected AI capabilities, meaning that Apple will likely slowly roll out them through the beta period.