iOS 27 Might Fulfill Apple's Worst Promise Despite One New Major Feature

At first, the new Siri is expected to become smarter and tap into user's data, which was something Apple promised two years ago. With the upcoming partnership with Google, the new personal assistant will get these first few features starting with iOS 26.4.

For later this year, Bloomberg reports that Siri will work similarly to a chatbot, and will replace the current UI. Still, invoking the personal assistant will continue to be the same as it is — by just saying "Siri" or holding the side button. Gurman doesn't detail much more about the chatbot's capabilities, but says it will help with Apple not seeming so behind other players like Google and OpenAI.

With iOS 26.4, Siri is expected to tap into on-screen content, get information from a previous message you sent someone, like "What was that podcast my friend told me the other day?" In general, Siri is expected to be smarter overall by tapping internet content without requiring an extra layer of access. Gurman says beta testing of iOS 26.4 should start at the end of the month with some of the expected AI capabilities, meaning that Apple will likely slowly roll out them through the beta period.