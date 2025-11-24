iOS 27 To Prioritize Bug Fixes And Deeper AI Integration

WWDC 2026 is at least seven months away, but the first big report about Apple's software conference for developers has emerged. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the company is readying a Snow Leopard-like update across its operating systems.

Following the big design revamp with iOS 26 and the Liquid Glass UI, Apple wants to lay the groundwork for future technologies, such as the iPhone Fold and the iPhone 20, by polishing the system, scrapping old lines of code, and ensuring users have a more stable experience.

For those who don't remember, Mac OS X Snow Leopard was introduced during WWDC 2009, which focused on fixing bugs and improving the previous Mac OS X Leopard experience. Every few years, Apple does that, as it focused on doing the same with the Mac again in 2017 with macOS High Sierra, a follow-up update from the previous macOS Sierra version.

Still, we'll have to wait and see if Apple will bring a similar upgrade once more to promote the reliability of its systems. For example, in 2023, the company was rumored to bring a more polished experience with iOS 18, which never happened. While iOS 26 seems better, lots of users still complain about bugs.