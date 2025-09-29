iOS 26.0.1 Now Available As Apple Begins Addressing Common Bugs
Following the release of iOS 26 a few weeks ago, Apple is now seeding the iOS 26.0.1 update. This version fixes several issues users were experiencing with the new Liquid Glass UI and the system in general. For example, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro owners have experienced a camera-related bug when taking photos in concerts. Other users reported that the Wi-Fi would briefly disconnect and reconnect on the latest iPhone models.
Some iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users have also reported that their devices can't download Apple Intelligence models. iOS 26.0.1 will begin to address all of these pressing issues, in addition to a bug that broke searching in the Calendar app.
Of course, there's likely more under the hood that we will discover in the hours ahead as iOS 26.0.1, iPadOS 26.0.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 rolls out to everyone. Besides these changes, Apple says it's also improving VoiceOver, as it may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26.
iOS 26.1 beta addresses common issues
While iOS 26.0.1 has just been released, Apple was already aware of most of these bugs, as the first iOS 26.1 beta fixed some of them. Currently, the company is working to support more languages on Apple Intelligence and also on the new Live Translation feature.
With the latest beta, the company continues to tweak Liquid Glass, as the design language has now been added to the Phone app keypad. The Calendar app now highlights each event with a full-width color bar, and Apple is rebranding Rapid Security Updates to Background Security Improvements.
Lastly, iOS 26.1 beta seems to pave the way for third-party smartwatch support. While this feature is a requirement for the European Commission, and it needs to be available on the iPhone by June 2026, Apple might choose to offer this functionality to users everywhere. Alongside iOS 26.0.1, Apple also released iPadOS 26.0.1, macOS Tahoe 26.0.1, watchOS 26.0.1, tvOS 26.0.1, and visionOS 26.0.1.