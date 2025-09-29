iOS 26.0.1 Now Available As Apple Begins Addressing Common Bugs

Following the release of iOS 26 a few weeks ago, Apple is now seeding the iOS 26.0.1 update. This version fixes several issues users were experiencing with the new Liquid Glass UI and the system in general. For example, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro owners have experienced a camera-related bug when taking photos in concerts. Other users reported that the Wi-Fi would briefly disconnect and reconnect on the latest iPhone models.

Some iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users have also reported that their devices can't download Apple Intelligence models. iOS 26.0.1 will begin to address all of these pressing issues, in addition to a bug that broke searching in the Calendar app.

Of course, there's likely more under the hood that we will discover in the hours ahead as iOS 26.0.1, iPadOS 26.0.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 rolls out to everyone. Besides these changes, Apple says it's also improving VoiceOver, as it may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26.