Who Owns Waze And How Does The App Make Money?

It may seem incongruous that Google would acquire a navigation app similar to Google Maps and continue to support it, instead of simply taking the best of its technology and talent before shutting it down. But maintaining both apps seems to be working for the tech giant. Each app actually has its own strengths, so the one you choose is likely to depend on your needs at the time.

Waze, for example, is known for its ability to quickly reroute drivers using real-time traffic reports, especially when roads are congested or an incident has occurred. The crowdsourced model continuously collects road hazard and traffic data from drivers, helping to keep routes and conditions as up to date as possible. The app is particularly suited to daily users traveling to and from the same destinations, such as work, who want to know the optimal route according to conditions at the time. It also works well in urban areas, where a greater number of Waze users on the road at any given time can share information as part of the crowdsourcing process.

Google Maps, on the other hand, works well for general navigation, trip planning, searching for places to stop and rest, and finding the best biking and walking routes. It also has Street View, which lets you view an area as if you were there on the ground. Google Maps is more useful when you want to do things like save places or build out a full trip. That's why some drivers have both apps — or a Google Maps alternative — installed on their phone, allowing them to choose between the best one depending on their situation.