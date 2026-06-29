Marshall Heston 60 Review: Big Sound In A Small Package

One of the things that I most loved about the Marshall Heston 120 was its design, as it largely stayed true to Marshall's design language that has been beloved for decades. Thankfully, the Marshall Heston 60 retains many of the same design elements as its larger and more expensive sibling — though there are some changes, too.

The Heston 60 measures 28.7 inches wide, 4.9 inches deep, and 2.7 inches tall, and it weighs around 6.08 lbs. That keeps it slim enough to sit cleanly in front of most TVs without blocking the bottom of the screen, and light enough to wall-mount without drama. It's only marginally larger than the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), so it fits well in the same spaces those soundbars are designed for. Not only that, but for TVs around 55 inches wide or so, it should actually fit between their feet, which helps cut down on the amount of space in front of the TV you need to dedicate to the soundbar.

The materials are very premium too, which helps for a product that's designed to be placed permanently in your living room. The bar is wrapped in a textured polyurethane "leatherette" that nods directly to the brand's classic amplifiers, with a woven "salt and pepper" fabric grille and brass-effect controls finishing the look. It comes in black and cream. This is, frankly, one of the best-looking soundbars you can buy — distinctive in a category dominated by anonymous fabric-and-mesh boxes. Compared to the deeply minimalist Beam, the Heston 60 is a design statement rather than something meant to blend in.

Build quality matches the styling. Panel gaps are tight, the grille fabric feels robust, and the whole soundbar has a sense of solidity that belies its modest weight. It feels premium in a way that justifies at least part of the price.

There are some smart design choices related to flexibility, too. The soundbar is designed to be placed on a surface in front of your TV or mounted on a wall, and when you mount it to the wall, you'll mount the bottom of it instead of the back. Marshall says that the speaker configuration means that there won't be any changes in audio, as the soundbar will automatically detect which orientation it's in. Not only that, but the Marshall logo attaches magnetically to the soundbar so it can be placed on the front in either position. Plus, the labels for the controls are magnetic, so they can be flipped around so that they're right side up.

The controls themselves are located on the top of the soundbar: power, volume, input, and sound mode. The buttons are nice and tactile and easy to press, but I couldn't help but miss the excellent feeling knobs that Marshall included on the Heston 120. Unlike some other soundbars, however, there's no remote for the Heston 60. Some may dislike that decision, but it's becoming more common as more and more TVs support HDMI CEC. Frankly, even if there were a remote, I probably wouldn't use it. I use an Apple TV and its remote to control everything, including volume, through HDMI CEC. The other controls that can't be changed through HDMI CEC are accessible in the Marshall app, but these are controls you probably won't manually use all that much anyway. If you do want a separate remote, however, you'll be disappointed.

The selection of physical inputs isn't bad. There's the HDMI eARC input, plus there's an auxiliary input and an RCA output for a subwoofer — so you can connect the soundbar to a third party sub if you want to. There's also a USB-C port, but I assume this is for servicing rather than consumer use — it doesn't make much sense as anything else.

Compared to the larger Heston 120, the 60 trims chassis width and profile significantly to suit smaller screens and narrower TV stands. That's the whole point of the product, and physically, it succeeds — this is a Heston that fits a normal living room.

The Marshall Heston Sub 200 is also well designed, and given its shape, it looks even more like a classic Marshall amplifier. It's really just a small black cube, but it has a nice leather coating on the top and back along with a mesh grille on the front and sides. It gets the Marshall logo on the front with a control for overall volume on the back next to a wired input, in case you want to use one.

Setting both the soundbar and subwoofer up is very simple. You'll plug the soundbar into a power outlet and connect it to your TV's HDMI ARC output. From there, the soundbar should be automatically recognized and usable with your TV, but you'll probably want to add it to the Marshall app too, where you can control EQ, set up room correction, and more. The process is more or less the same for the subwoofer. Both connected to the app immediately — and even having to install firmware updates to both of them, I was up and running within five minutes or so.