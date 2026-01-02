Here's What 'HDMI-CEC' Means (And If You Should Turn It On)

Home entertainment systems are absolutely loaded with features in this day and age. Some features are meant to make your movies and TV shows look better, like HDMI Enhanced, while others are meant to make your TV easier to use. If you really want to make the most of your TV and home entertainment system, then you're going to need to know which of these settings to make use of — and when. One setting that you might not know much about, but which you should seriously consider using, is HDMI-CEC.

Short for HDMI-Consumer Electronics Control, HDMI-CEC essentially creates a one-stop shop for controlling your TV and other interconnected home entertainment devices. This means you can control things like your gaming console, your sound bar, your TV, and other connected devices through the HDMI cables that run from your TV. This is great, as it allows you to more easily turn on devices, change the volume, and more.

There are, of course, some pros and cons to using HDMI-CEC. Depending on what you want to do with your system, you'll either find it a useful or annoying feature to deal with. For those who want a "one-touch" system that turns on everything, like their TV, soundbar, etc, then HDMI-CEC is a great addition to TVs.