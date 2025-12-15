This One HDMI Setting Can Make Almost Any TV Look Better

You might be aware of the many ways to enhance the picture on your TV when you're watching lower-resolution content, as many TVs offer upscaling that improves 1080p or 720p video so that it looks better on a 4K screen. But there's also a useful HDMI setting that makes movies, TV shows, and video games look even better when you are watching 4K content on one of the best 4K TVs, too.

With HDMI Enhanced, you can ensure an optimized picture by increasing the bandwidth to support content that requires the extra speed. This provides a higher frame rate and high dynamic range (HDR) signals that can pass through, including 4K at 120Hz and Dolby Vision. You still need a compatible source device, like one of the best streaming devices, a gaming console, a receiver, a compatible 4K TV with a 4K content subscription, and other equipment, like the proper HDMI cables. But with this small tweak, you may enjoy a noticeably better picture.