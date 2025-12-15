This One HDMI Setting Can Make Almost Any TV Look Better
You might be aware of the many ways to enhance the picture on your TV when you're watching lower-resolution content, as many TVs offer upscaling that improves 1080p or 720p video so that it looks better on a 4K screen. But there's also a useful HDMI setting that makes movies, TV shows, and video games look even better when you are watching 4K content on one of the best 4K TVs, too.
With HDMI Enhanced, you can ensure an optimized picture by increasing the bandwidth to support content that requires the extra speed. This provides a higher frame rate and high dynamic range (HDR) signals that can pass through, including 4K at 120Hz and Dolby Vision. You still need a compatible source device, like one of the best streaming devices, a gaming console, a receiver, a compatible 4K TV with a 4K content subscription, and other equipment, like the proper HDMI cables. But with this small tweak, you may enjoy a noticeably better picture.
What is HDMI Enhanced?
HDMI Enhanced is an improved signal format you can enable in the settings menu of some receivers and TVs to receive high-resolution 4K signals. With a Sony receiver, for example, press AMP Menu, select HDMI and SIGNAL FMT, and choose the desired input, like your gaming console. If you can receive high-res 4K signals, choose Enhanced to get the improved signal.
Keep in mind that it's recommended to use a premium high-speed HDMI cable with Ethernet to ensure seamless transmission. The cable should be able to support a bandwidth of at least 18 gigabits per second. You may find that some source devices don't work well in this mode, like Blu-ray players or cable boxes. If you notice issues, you're better off reverting to Standard. You also don't have to use this mode to enjoy 4K HDR content.
Additionally, check to see if your TV itself has this option. Visit the Settings menu and look for high-bandwidth video format or HDMI signal format. If you're not sure where to find it, consult your TV's manual.
Other ways to enhance the picture
HDMI Enhanced is only for improving the picture with higher-quality signals and higher-resolution content. But to take advantage of it, every device within the setup, including the TV, source, and cable, needs to support it. If the stars align, you'll enjoy deeper colors and higher frame rates to keep up with fast-moving action in video games, sports, or action movies. But most people won't need it for everyday viewing.
To improve your TV's picture quality overall with high-res sources, adjust other settings, such as vivid mode and sharpness. Some TVs have specific modes depending on what you're watching, like Cinematic, Sports, or Gaming, that are worth using. The latest TVs leverage AI to adjust this automatically by intelligently analyzing what you're watching.
Another setting worth looking at is motion smoothing. Some people find that motion smoothing makes content look off, or even too real. It's described as a "soap opera effect" because it resembles the 60 frames-per-second content of daytime soap operas. Turn that feature off (if it's on) to see if that improves the picture. In other words, HDMI Enhanced is just one small setting to consider when trying to improve the image on your 4K TV.