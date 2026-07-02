Large Power Bank Vs. Solar Charger - Which Is Better For Camping Trips?

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If you are planning a camping trip and have electronics you want to bring along and keep charged during your excursion, you have a couple of pretty solid choices: large power banks and solar chargers. Both provide a way to top off devices such as your phone, radio, computer, or small appliance. Both are also essentially portable batteries, but one needs to charge through an outlet, and the other harnesses energy from the sun.

Either item will serve you well during a camping trip, but there may be one that is better overall for your needs. While you can use either a large power bank or a solar charger to power up your dead phone or radio, for example, a larger power bank is usually the preferred choice if you need to power small appliances beyond a simple coffee maker or toaster. Solar chargers tend to work fine for smaller devices, but large power banks start to take over as you move toward larger, more power-hungry gadgets. You can find some fast charging power banks, as well, for quicker charging.

Your choice of power source will also depend on where you plan to camp. For campsites with electrical power, you could get by with using the solar panel to charge your phone or other small gadgets, but use the provided outlets to charge (or flat-out power) appliances. If you plan a longer trip in the forest away from power, it may be best to bring a large power bank, especially in areas with dense tree canopies, which can limit your exposure to sunlight.