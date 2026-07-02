iPhone Owners In Brazil Can Now Do Something US Users Still Can't

After the European Union (EU) and Japan, Brazil has become the third major region to get official support for installing apps on iPhones using alternative app stores. This is a result of a December settlement between Apple and Brazil's antitrust regulator, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE), after a three-year-long case. Although Brazil is not a volume driver for Apple, the company has consistently dominated the country's premium smartphone segment, according to research firm Omdia.

Notably, unlike in the EU, iPad owners in Brazil remain limited to using the official App Store, as they do not get alternative app store support. Moreover, Brazilian iPhone owners also don't get the ability to directly download and install apps from a developer's website using web distribution. Besides allowing alternative app stores, Apple is allowing third-party payment processing for in-app purchases (IAPs), which will enable app developers to skip Apple's cut on IAPs for more financially favorable payment processors. Both these developments are good news for iPhone owners as well as app developers, as they are no longer restricted by the iPhone maker's monopoly on the app ecosystem. Sadly, the alternative app store support remains unavailable in the U.S. for now. However, the company does allow external purchase links in apps after an App Store policy change following a court ruling.