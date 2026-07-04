5 Must-Watch Netflix Crime Shows You'll Want To Binge Immediately

When you think of riveting crime dramas, some people gravitate to HBO. That's with good reason — HBO over the past few decades has been responsible for some of the most iconic crime-oriented programming ever made. From The Sopranos and The Wire to more recent shows like True Detective, you can make a strong argument that HBO helped pioneer an entire genre of TV that has since been copied endlessly by major networks, cable channels, and, of course, rival streaming service.

That said, if you're interested in gripping crime dramas, HBO isn't the only game in town these days. To this point, Netflix over the past few years has done an impressive job of developing and licensing absolutely riveting crime shows.

Because it's hard, if not near impossible, to keep us with the deluge of content Netflix releases every single month, we've done the dirty work for you. Listed below are some of the best and most binge-worthy crime shows currently available on Netflix. While some of these may be familiar, there may be a few hidden gems here that you missed entirely.