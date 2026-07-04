What Does The 'F' Button Do On FaceTime?

The "F" button available during FaceTime video calls enables Portrait mode, which creates a depth-of-field effect. It keeps people (or objects) in the foreground sharp while blurring the background, much like the background blur feature available during video calls in apps such as Google Meet.

The stylized "F" button is actually an f-stop icon. In photography, an f-stop (or f-number) measures how wide a camera lens' aperture opens and, therefore, how much light enters the camera. Lower f-stop numbers are best for portraits, as they let more light into the camera, making the background blurrier and the subject stand out, while higher numbers produce less blur. The FaceTime "F" button references this concept by applying a similar, albeit simulated, depth-of-field effect.

To enable Portrait mode, tap your video preview to expand it, then select the Portrait/"F" button from the menu at the bottom of the screen (it should be next to the Studio Light button). Once enabled, Portrait mode blurs your background while keeping you in focus. This feature is particularly useful if you want to draw attention to yourself rather than your surroundings. It can also help hide a cluttered room or add an extra layer of privacy by making your background less visible during a call.