iPhone Gets Important iOS 26 Update To Combat AI-Assisted Hacks

As Apple continues to test iOS 26.6 and iOS 27, the company surprised users by releasing iOS 26.5.2, iPadOS 26.5.2, and macOS Tahoe 26.5.2. However, as small as this update might sound, it actually has a lengthy list of security fixes, in addition to a very important fix to combat AI-assisted hacks. To Reuters, the publication said that "given the ability of artificial intelligence to speed the development of malicious hacking tools, it needed to reduce the time between when updates were first made public and when they were put into customers' hands."

While it seems that none of the fixed bugs were actively exploited by hackers, this should remind users to update their devices as soon as possible, as they could be vulnerable to an attack. iOS 26 is available from the iPhone 11 up to the latest iPhone models, meaning even though most of the newer features have been reserved for devices with Apple Intelligence, these security fixes ensure that users' data remain safe and that they can continue to use their phones normally.

Interestingly enough, this update comes after Apple became one of Anthropic's Project Glasswing partners, which uses Claude Mythos Preview to help patch vulnerabilities that hackers could use or could be using Claude to break into devices. This powerful AI tool is only available to select companies, and could play a big roles into improving our devices' software updates with security improvements.